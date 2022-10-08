Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $176.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

