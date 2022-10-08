Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in YETI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $36,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

