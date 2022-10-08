Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,244,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $235.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $424.04.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

