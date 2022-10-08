Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 26.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $245.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.19.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

