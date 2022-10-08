Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $369.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.22 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

