Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $710.77 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

