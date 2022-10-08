Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,491 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,629 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

