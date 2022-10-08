Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $563,108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $81,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

