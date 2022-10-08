Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 520 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.