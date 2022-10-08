Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.39 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $249.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $244.71 and a one year high of $475.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

