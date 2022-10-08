Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.40

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 186243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £140.29 million and a PE ratio of 984.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.28.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray acquired 18,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

