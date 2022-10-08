Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 4.6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 47,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,551,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Upstart by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Upstart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Upstart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Upstart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

