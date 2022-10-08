Knights Group (LON:KGH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.00

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 90611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Knights Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,775.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.48.

Knights Group Increases Dividend

About Knights Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 2.04 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.46. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

