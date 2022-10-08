CSX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

CSX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

