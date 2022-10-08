CSX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.
CSX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.
Institutional Trading of CSX
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
