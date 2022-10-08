Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 11.7 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175,696 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.