H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.13-$4.27 EPS.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $3,396,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

