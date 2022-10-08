Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $340.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 353.74 ($4.27), with a volume of 67665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.29).

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market cap of £111.25 million and a P/E ratio of 328.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 443.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.23.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.80. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

