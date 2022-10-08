Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. 16,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,215,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Sana Biotechnology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.