Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. 16,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,215,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,751 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

