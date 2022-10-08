Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

