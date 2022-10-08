Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 974,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,045,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,038,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.69.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

