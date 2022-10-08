Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 900 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $398.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.