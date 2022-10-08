Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $340,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $53.63 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

