American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American States Water by 25.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of American States Water by 28.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.32. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 71.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.