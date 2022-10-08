Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,150 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, EVP Markus Limberger acquired 3,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.