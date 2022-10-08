CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

