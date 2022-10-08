Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 53.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 394,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 149.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strategic Education by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

