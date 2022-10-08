Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Gentherm by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 25,991 shares of company stock worth $1,698,466 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THRM opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

