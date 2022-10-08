Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

