Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,856,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.9 %

PFG stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.