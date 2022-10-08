Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,802,000 after buying an additional 110,654 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simmons First National Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

