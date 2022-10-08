Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 34,980 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NRG opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

