Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

DELL opened at $34.60 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

