Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

