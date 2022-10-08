Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.29 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

