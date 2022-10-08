Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

