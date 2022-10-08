Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in First Horizon by 26,171.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,484 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $63,489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,590 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

