Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

