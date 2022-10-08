Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,986 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. Edison International has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

