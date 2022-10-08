Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $439,657,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $148,793,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,944,000 after purchasing an additional 454,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $187.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

