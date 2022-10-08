Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $81.51 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

