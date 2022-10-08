Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

