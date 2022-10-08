Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 26,198 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Cfra boosted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Textron Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TXT opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

