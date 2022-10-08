Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.34.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

