Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 21,721 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

