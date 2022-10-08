The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

WU opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $21.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

