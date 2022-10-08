Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Alcoa worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

