Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $160,712,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after buying an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.