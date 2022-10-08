Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 39,270 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.