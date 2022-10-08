Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,616 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,537,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

