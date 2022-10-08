Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Loews by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Loews by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

